In short Simplifying... In short England has secured a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies, following a significant victory in Nottingham.

The match saw impressive performances from England's Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, with Duckett achieving two successive fifties and Pope scoring 121 runs.

Despite a promising start, West Indies couldn't maintain their momentum, leading to their defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joe Root scored his 32nd ton for England (Photo credit: icccricket.com)

West Indies collapse in Nottingham, lose 2nd Test versus England

By Rajdeep Saha 11:38 pm Jul 21, 202411:38 pm

What's the story West Indies suffered a collapse to lose the 2nd Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. WI were 61/0 at one stage before being reduced to 91/6, eventually managing 130. England set WI a target of 385 after managing 425/10 in their second innings. Spinner Shoaib Bashir was the chief architect for England. WI folded for 143 and lost by 241 runs.

Summary

Summary of the Nottingham Test

England scored 416/10 in their first innings. Ollie Pope hit 121 runs with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes smashing fifties. In response, WI earned a lead after scoring 457/10. Kavem Hodge led the way with 120. Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva hit fifties. England rode on Joe Root's ton to post 425/10 thereafter. WI failed to show fight despite a promising start.

Information

England seal series with 2-0 lead

With this win, England have sealed the three-match series in their favor. England beat the Windes at Lord's and have now claimed another massive victory in Nottingham. This is the 8th consecutive Test series defeat for West Indies on England soil since 2000.

Duckett

Ben Duckett slams two successive fifties in this match

Duckett hit 71 runs in the first innings and followed it up with another breezy knock of 76 in the second innings. Duckett surpassed 1,500 runs, racing to 1,614 runs in Test cricket at 41.38. He owns nine fifties (100s: 3). In two matches versus WI (3 innings), he owns 150 runs at 50. Duckett also surpassed 10,000 FC runs. He owns 10,085 runs.

Information

Duckett slammed joint third-fastest Test fifty for England

Duckett hammered a 59-ball 71 (first innings). He completed his half-century off 32 balls, the joint third-fastest for England in Test cricket along with Ian Botham (versus New Zealand). Botham (28 balls versus India) and Jonny Bairstow (30 balls versus NZ) have done it quicker.

Pope

Pope excels with century and half-century

After scoring 121 in the first innings, Pope smashed 51 in the second innings. He now owns 2,680 runs from 45 matches (80 innings) at 35.73. He has slammed six hundreds and 13 fifties. Pope owns three fifties and a ton against West Indies. He has amassed 363 runs from 8 innings at 51.85. He owns 229 runs in this series at 76.33.

Brook

Brook slams his 5th hundred

Harry Brook scored 36 and 109 in this match. Playing his 14th match, Brook has raced to 1,376 runs at an average of 62.54. Brook slammed his fifth century and also owns eight fifties under his belt. He hit his maiden fifty at home. In three innings versus WI, Brook is nearing the 200-run mark (195). He averages 96 with a ton and fifty.

Root

Root hits his 32nd century

Root scored 14 in the first innings and made 122 from 178 balls in the second innings. His knock was laced with 10 fours. Playing his 142nd match, Root nows owns 11,940 runs at an average of 49.95. In addition to 32 tons, Root owns 62 fifties. Root has 1,426 runs versus West Indies at 54.84. He slammed his sixth century (50s: 6).

Information

Root surpasses Chanderpaul and Jayawardene in terms of runs

Root has gone past former WI star Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867) in terms of runs. He also steered clear of former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, who smashed 11,814 runs. Root is now the eighth-highest scorer in Test cricket.

Records

19th century on home soil; 7th 50-plus score in Nottingham

Root struck his 19th century on home soil. Playing his 74th match, Root owns 6,296 runs at home, averaging 53.81. In addition to 19 tons, he has slammed 30 fifties. Root struck his 7th fifty-plus score at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. It's the joint-second most 50+ scores at Trent Bridge in Tests. Root equalled Graham Gooch's tally. Mike Atherton (8) owns more.

Information

Root equals these stars in terms of 32 tons

By scoring his 32nd ton, Root has equalled the likes of New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Australia's Steve Smith among active players. He also equalled former Aussie legend Steve Waugh. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook owns most tons (33).

Do you know?

Joint-most tons by an Englishman against WI in Tests

Root is now the joint-highest centurion for England against West Indies in Test cricket. With his sixth ton, he has equalled the likes of Cook, Andrew Strauss, Colin Cowdrey and Allan Lamb.

Hodge

Kavem Hodge slams his maiden Test century

West Indies' Hodge silenced England with a stunning century on Day 2. Hodge smashed a 120-run knock from 171 balls. He added a solid 175-run stand alongside youngster Athanaze for the fourth wicket. Hodge's knock was laced with 19 fours. As per Cricbuzz, Hodge is also the first West Indies batter to score a Test hundred in England post the 2017 Headingley Test.

Maiden 50

Athanaze hammers his maiden Test fifty

West Indies' promising young batter Alick Athanaze entertained the crowd on Day 2. He slammed 82 from 99 balls. He slammed his maiden fifty. Athanaze, who scored a 12-ball 1, in the 2nd innings, now owns 296 runs from six matches. He owns 128 runs from four innings against England. Playing his 41st First-Class match, Athanaze owns 2,425 runs (100s: 2, 50s: 16).

Da Silva

Joshua Da Silva shines with brilliant 82* versus England

West Indies's wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva hammered a brilliant fifty on Day 3. He scored an unbeaten 99-ball 82 with the help of 10 fours and a six. Da Silva registered a score of 14 from 26 balls in the second innings. He now owns 1,097 runs at 26.76. Overall, Da Silva now boasts 300 runs across five Tests against England.

Woakes

Chris Woakes claims six scalps in this match

England pacer Chris Woakes claimed six scalps in this match. Woakes took a four-fer in the 1st innings (4/84 from 28 overs). He followed with 2/28 from 8 overs next. Woakes, who completed 150 wickets in the preceding encounter at Lord's, has raced to 156 scalps at an average of 28-plus. In eight matches versus WI, Woakes now has 25 wickets.

Seales

Jayden Seales completes 100 First-Class wickets with four-fer versus England

WI pacer Jayden Seales completed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone with his fifth wicket in the second Test. Seales claimed two scalps in the first innings before managing four more in England's second innings (4/97). As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 30th game in First-Class cricket, Seales has raced to 101 wickets at just under 24.

Bashir

Shoaib Bashir claims his third fifer

England spinner Shoaib Bashir managed 5/41 from 11.1 overs in WI's score of 143. Bashir, who took 2/108 in the first innings, finished with a seven-wicket match haul. In five matches, Bashir owns 24 wickets at 29.83. He claimed his 3rd fifer for England. His two other fifers came against India earlier this year. Bashir owns 40 scalps in FC cricket.

Records

Bashir makes records

As per Cricbuzz, Bashir is the first spinner to bag a 5-wicket haul at Trent Bridge since Muthiah Muralitharan's 8/70 vs England in 2006. Bashir became the first-ever English spinner aged under 21 years to take a 5-wicket haul in a Test match on home soil.