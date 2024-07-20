In short Simplifying... In short In a thrilling cricket match between England and West Indies, Kavem Hodge scored his first Test century, contributing to a total of 263 runs in his fourth Test match.

West Indies' Kavem Hodge silenced England with a stunning century

ENG vs WI: Kavem Hodge slams his maiden Test century

By Rajdeep Saha 12:13 am Jul 20, 2024

What's the story West Indies' Kavem Hodge silenced England with a stunning century on Day 2 of the second Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Hodge smashed a 120-run knock from 171 balls. He added a solid 175-run stand alongside youngster Alick Athanaze for the fourth wicket. He arrived in the middle when WI were 84/3 in the 25th over. WI are 351/5 at stumps.

A brilliant effort

Athanaze and Hodge got together just before lunch and made sure they remained at the crease heading to tea. England, who were 89/3 at lunch, went to tea on 212/3. Both players mixed caution with aggression and went past their fifties to keep the scoreboard ticking. Ben Stokes dismissed Athanaze (82), reducing WI to 259/4. Hodge got to his century thereafter from 143 balls.

Woakes dismisses Hodge

Chris Woakes dismissed Hodge in the 75th over of WI's innings. Woakes bowled on good length and the ball jagged back sharply from outside off. Hodge was late to bring his bat down as the ball struck him on the front pad.

A unique record for Hodge

As per Cricbuzz, Hodge is also the first West Indies batter to score a Test hundred in England post the 2017 Headingley Test, which featured centuries from Shai Hope (both innings) and Kraigg Brathwaite in a historic five-wicket win.

Maiden century for Hodge

Hodge's 120-run knock from 171 balls was laced with 19 fours. Playing his fourth match in Test cricket, Hodge has raced to 263 runs at 37.57. In addition to a century, he also owns a fifty. In the ongoing series, he owns 148 runs from three innings at 49.33. He slammed 24 and 4 in the first match.

6th FC hundred for the 31-year-old Hodge

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 65th First-Class match, Hodge has raced to 3,359 runs at an average of over 29. He smashed his sixth FC hundred. He also owns 18 fifties.