In his sixth Test match, Alick Athanaze scored his maiden fifty, contributing to a 175-run partnership with Hodge.

Despite a helmet hit from Mark Wood, Athanaze managed to score 10 fours and a six in his 99-ball knock.

Playing his 41st First-Class match, Athanaze owns 2,424 runs (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

ENG vs WI: Alick Athanaze hammers his maiden Test fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 11:44 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story West Indies' promising young batter Alick Athanaze entertained the crowd on Day 2 of the second Test versus England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Athanaze came to the crease when West Indies were 78/2 in 21.3 overs following the dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite. Athanaze looked solid during his stay as he added a telling 175-run stand alongside centurion Kavem Hodge. WI are 351/5 at stumps.

A knock of substance from Athanaze

Athanaze and Hodge got together and made sure to mix caution with aggression. Both players went past their fifties and kept the scoreboard ticking. It was a positive knock from Athanaze, who hit 10 fours and a six in his 99-ball knock. He was also hit on the helmet by a Mark Wood bouncer. It was Ben Stokes who broke the 175-run stand.

Athanaze slams his 16th FC half-century

In six matches (10 innings), Athanaze now owns 295 runs at an average of 29.50. In the ongoing series, Athanaze scored 23 and 22 runs in the first encounter at Lord's. And now, he slammed his maiden fifty. He now owns 127 runs from three innings against England at 42.33. Playing his 41st First-Class match, Athanaze owns 2,424 runs (100s: 2, 50s: 16).

Stokes gets the key scalp of Athanaze

Stokes bowled one delivery at a driveable length provided some width on offer. Athanaze got lured into an expansive drive and derived a thick outside edge towards gully. Harry Brook took a sharp reaction catch.