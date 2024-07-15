Pat Cummins will miss the white-ball games against England and Scotland (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins to miss Australia's UK tour, Jake-Fraser McGurk picked

By Parth Dhall 11:55 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Veteran bowler Pat Cummins is set to miss Australia's impending white-ball tours to the UK as a part of workload management. Australia will play three T20Is against Scotland before facing England in three T20Is and five ODIs. While Cummins has been rested for the entire tour, Mitchell Starc will miss the T20I leg. Mitchell Marsh will spearhead the side that includes Jake-Fraser McGurk.

Australia's T20I squad against Scotland and England

Australia's T20I squad vs Scotland and England: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

Australia's ODI squad against England

Australia ODI squad vs England: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

Cummins

Cummins's workload management

As mentioned, Cummins will miss the upcoming UK tour as part of a "pre-planned, long-term load management strategy". Notably, Cummins is likely to captain Australia at the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The Australian bowler has also signed a deal with San Francisco Unicorns, the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise. Cummins will join the franchise midway through the season currently underway.

What about Starc and Glenn Maxwell?

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and batter Glenn Maxwell will miss the T20I leg before joining the squad for England ODIs. Meanwhile, all-rounder Matthew Short will not travel for T20Is due to the birth of his first child.

Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly earn call-ups

Jake Fraser-McGurk has earned a call-up to both the T20I and ODI squads. He has already played two ODIs against the West Indies. The Aussie opener, who made waves in the 2024 Indian Premier League, is expected to fill in David Warner's shoes. Meanwhile, Cooper Connolly has earned his maiden international call-up. Connolly strikes at 145.80 and is a handy left-arm spinner in T20s.

A look at the schedule

As per the released scheduled, Australia will first take on Scotland in three T20Is on September 4, 6, and 7. It will be followed by three T20Is (September 11, 13, and 15) and five ODIs (September 19, 21, 24, 27, and 29) against England. Notably, Australia would want to regather their core group for the 2025 Champions Trophy.