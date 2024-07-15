In short Simplifying... In short Lionel Messi, the football superstar, has clinched his second Copa America title.

Lionel Messi won the 2024 Copa America title with Argentina

Lionel Messi becomes most successful footballer with 45 titles: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:24 am Jul 15, 202410:24 am

What's the story Argentina beat Colombia to win their 16th Copa America title on July 15. The Lionel Messi-led were crowned champions after Lautaro Martínez scored the match's only goal in extra time. With this, Messi claimed his second Copa America title, having led Argentina to one in 2021. Overall, Messi has won a fourth title with Argentina's senior national side. He now owns 45 career titles.

Argentina

Messi's six international trophies

Overall, Messi now has six trophies with Argentina. He also clinched the Under-20 World Youth Championship in 2005. In 2022, Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup as the side beat France in a high-octane final. Messi also won the Olympics gold in 2008, the Copa America in 2021, and the Finalissima in 2022 with Argentina.

Information

Four trophies with Argentina in last four years

It is worth noting that Messi didn't win a trophy for Argentina in his first 16 years with the side. The 37-year-old has helped Argentina win four back-to-back trophies in the last four years.

Information

A staggering 45 career titles

At 37, Messi is now the most successful footballer in history with 45 career titles. He surpassed Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, who won 44 trophies in his career. The latter won four titles with Brazil's senior side.

Club

39 club trophies for Messi

In his club career, Messi won 35 titles with Barcelona - La Liga (10), Copa del Rey (7), UEFA Champions League (4), Supercopa de Espana (8), UEFA Super Cup (3), FIFA Club World Cup (3). With Paris Saint-Germain, Messi won the Ligue 1 twice (2021-22 and 2022-23) and the Trophees des Champions in 2022. He won the 2023 Leagues Cup with Inter Miami.