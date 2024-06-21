In brief Simplifying... In brief Spain triumphed over Italy 1-0 in the Euro 2024, advancing to the knockouts.

The only goal came in the 55th minute, credited as an own goal by Italy's Calafiori after a cross from Spain's Williams was flicked on by Morata.

Despite Italy's struggle, their goalkeeper Donnarumma shone, making several crucial saves to prevent a larger defeat.

Spain were at their dominant best against Italy (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Spain down Italy 1-0, reach Euro 2024 knockouts: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:34 am Jun 21, 202402:34 am

What's the story Spain were at their dominant best against Italy in a crucial UEFA European Championship Group B fixture at Arena AufSchalke. Spain went on to win 1-0 after Riccardo Calafiori scored an own goal in the second half. The scoreline doesn't tell the exact story as Spain could have had more goals. The win sees Spain reach the knockout stages. Here are further details.

1st half

Wasteful Spain fail to find an opener

Neco Williams caused problems for Italy with his frightening pace and dribbling. The winger provided an inviting cross for Pedri inside two minutes but the Barcelona midfielder headed straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma, who tipped the ball over the crossbar. Alvaro Morata then picked out Williams at the far post but his header was wide. Donnarumma then denied Morata and Fabian Ruiz.

Information

Spain all over Italy in the first half

Credit should also go to Italy for hanging in there as players put their bodies on the line. Spain were all over them, clocking four shots on target from nine attempts and managing 12 shots in the opposition box.

Stats

Rodri shines in the first half as Italy struggle

Spain midfielder Rodri made 55 passes in the first half. Its was the most of any player, while he completed 100% of them. He also made the most line-breaking passes (10). As per Squawka, Italy's expected goals of 0.05 is the second-lowest of any side in the first half of a game at Euro 2024. Italy managed just three touches in the opposition box.

2nd half

Spain get the job done

Spain started the second half strongly with Pedri steering a shot wide off the post. In the 55th minute, Spain scored when Williams' cross was flicked on by Morata as Donnarumma dived forward and got a touch. The ball flicked off Calafiori and went in. Therafter, Morata's powerful shot saw Donnarumma tip the ball over the crossbar. Spain kept probing but couldn't add another.

Key records

Unwanted records for this Italian duo

As per Opta, Calafiori is only the second Italian player to concede an own goal between the European Championship and the FIFA World Cup, after Cristian Zaccardo at the 2006 World Cup versus USA. Bryan Cristante received a booking 20 seconds after coming on at half time. It's the fastest on record (since 1980) by a substitute in the finals.

Information

Donnarumma has an excellent game

If not for Donnarumma, Italy could have ended going down by more goals. Toward the death, the Paris Saint-Germain keeper denied substitute Ayoze Perez twice. The former Leicester City man fired a low shot with Donnarumma saving. The keeper then made another brilliant low stop.

Opta stats

Spain clock these records with crucial win

Spain have won three successive matches against Italy for the first time. Spain beat Italy at the 2021 and 2023 Nations League before this. Italy's 10-game unbeaten run at the Euros came to an end (W7 D3). Spain, who beat Croatia 3-0 on matchday 1, have kept a clean sheet in their opening two matches for the second time (also in 2016).

Information

Here are the match stats

Spain had 1.90 expected goals compared to Italy's 0.17. The Spaniards made 20 attempts with nine shots on target. Italy had one shot on target from four attempts. Spain had 28 touches in the opposition box to Italy's 12.

Group B winners