At the 2016 Rio Olympics, India bagged two medals, thanks to the stellar performances of wrestler Sakshi Malik and shuttler PV Sindhu.

Malik clinched a bronze in the women's freestyle 58 kg category, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

Malik clinched a bronze in the women's freestyle 58 kg category, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

Sindhu, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a silver medal at the Olympics in women's singles badminton, also being the youngest Indian to achieve this feat.

Shuttler PV Sindhu won a historic silver medal at the Rio Games (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Olympics: How did India fare at 2016 Rio Games?

By Parth Dhall 09:09 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story The 2012 London Olympics saw some historic achievements for Team India. Sushil Kumar became India's first-ever individual to win multiple Olympic medals, while Sania Nehwal and Mary Kom made India proud. The Indian contingent claimed only two medals in the 2016 Rio Games, both by women. Have a look at how Team India fared at the Rio Olympics.

Sakshi claimed first medal for India

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrestler Sakshi Malik won the first medal for India. She claimed bronze in the women's freestyle 58 kg category. The Indian wrestler lost the quarter-finals to Valeria Koblova before resurrecting through the repechage rounds. Sakshi beat Asian champion Aisuluu Tynybekova in the bronze medal match. Notably, Sakshi became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

First Indian woman with silver medal at Olympics

India's second and final medal at the Rio Games was bagged by shuttler PV Sindhu. Sindhu, who prevailed in women's singles badminton, became the first Indian woman to secure a silver medal at Olympics. She was also the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal. Sindhu lost the final to top seed Carolina Marin, taking the match to three games.

These athletes missed out on medals

The likes of Sania Mirza (tennis), Rohan Bopanna (tennis), Dipa Karmakar (gymnastics), Vikas Krishan (boxing), and Kidambi Srikanth (badminton) were a whisker away from winning a medal. The Indian men's hockey team also lost the quarter-final.

A 117-athlete strong Indian contingent

India had a strong contingent of 117 athletes, its largest contingent at a single Olympic Games. If not for Sakshi and Sindhu, India would have returned without a medal for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games.