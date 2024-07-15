Lamine Yamal bagged the Young Player of the Tournament award (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Lamine Yamal shines at Euro 2024: His stats and records

By Rajdeep Saha 03:25 am Jul 15, 202403:25 am

What's the story Lamine Yamal bagged the Young Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2024. The 17-year-old assisted the opener for Spain in his side's 2-1 win over England in the final at Olympiastadion Berlin. Yamal had a breathtaking tournament, managing four assists and a goal. Before turning 17 on Saturday, Yamal made history by becoming the tournament's youngest scorer and assist provider. Here's more.

Performance

Yamal made his presence felt in the final

England fell behind 69 seconds since the restart. Dani Carvajal's lovely first-time ball found Yamal, who cut inside with England three-on-three at the back. It was Nico Williams, who collected Yamal's ball before beating Jordan Pickford with a fine finish. In the 82nd minute, Yamal tested Pickford, who made a stunning save with two hands. It was Williams, who picked out the 17-year-old youngster.

Record

Yamal makes record with joint-most assists in an edition

In the final, Yamal registered his fourth assist in the 2024 edition of European Championship. As per Opta, Yamal now owns the joint-most assists in an edition of the Euros. The likes of Switzerland's Steven Zuber (Euro 2020), Wales' Aaron Ramsey (Euro 2016), Belgium's Eden Hazard (Euro 2016) and Serbia's Ljubinko Drulovic (Euro 2000) clocked four assists in an edition.

Information

Youngest player to appear in European Chamionship

In Spain's opener versus Croatia, aged 16 years and 338 days, Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a game at the European Championship finals. He also became the youngest to provide an assist as Spain won 3-0.

Do you know?

Yamal scripted these records in R16 and quarters

In Spain's R16 clash against Georgia, Yamal became the first teenager to assist multiple goals at a single Euro since Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004. In Spain's 2-1 win over Germany, Yamal became the first teenager to provide three assists at a single European Championship.

Pele's record

When Yamal broke Pele's record

In Spain's 2-1 win against France in the semis, aged 16 years and 362 days, Yamal became the youngest player to score at a major tournament (World Cup + Euros). He broke the record of Pele (17 years and 239 days). Meanwhile, the likes of Manuel Rosas (18 years and 93 days) and Gavi (18 years and 110 days) follow suit.

Do you know?

Youngest goal-scorer in European Championship history

Yamal also broke Johan Vonlanthen's European Championship record in terms of becoming the youngest goal-scorer. Switzerland's Vonlanthen scored vs France on June 21, 2004 aged 18 years and 141 days old.

Information

Youngest ever player to feature in a major tournament final

As per Opta, aged 17 years and one day, Spain's Yamal is the youngest ever player to feature in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final, surpassing Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17y 249d).

Stats

Breaking down Yamal's stats at Euro 2024

Yamal played seven matches at Euro 2024 (G1, A4). As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Yamal clocked 14 shots (excluding blocks) with seven of them on target. He created 19 chances and completed 150 passes out of 178 attempted. He completed 12 take-ons and two lay-offs. Yamal made 11 tackles. He won 29 ground duels and one aerial duel.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post