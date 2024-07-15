Spain beat England 2-1 to win the 2024 Euro (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Spain beat England 2-1, crowned Euro 2024 champions: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:26 am Jul 15, 202402:26 am

What's the story Spain beat England 2-1 to win the 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship at Olympiastadion Berlin. After a goalless first half, it was Nico Williams, who scored early in the second half after some brilliant work by Lamine Yamal. Spain threatened to score more before Cole Palmer made it 1-1. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner in the 86th minute. Here are the details.

Early on

Spain the more settled side early on

Spain dictated the tempo early on in the match, keeping England pegged back and dominating the ball. However, Spain couldn't quite get near to England's goal. John Stones defended well and dealt with Williams' cross early on for a corner. A sliding tackle against Williams, who was up one on one in the box, was the highlight thereafter.

Response

England grow into the game

England grew into the game nicely and played well. However, they lacked the finesse with the decision-making in the final third. There were a few promising moments with Luke Shaw making his presence felt. However, Phil Foden got away with an error in the 24th minute after Rodri put him under pressure. Harry Kane received a yellow card moments later.

Information

Great defending from England ahead of half-time

In the 42nd minute, England were really cut apart for the first time as Stones was caught on his heels when Aymeric Laporte played a slide-rule pass in behind for strike Alvaro Morata. Marc Guehi spotted the run before Stones came in to clear.

Williams

Williams' goal stuns England

England fell behind 69 seconds since the restart. Dani Carvajal's lovely first-time ball found Yamal, who cut inside with England three-on-three at the back. It was Williams, who collected Yamal's ball before beating Jordan Pickford with a fine finish. Moments later, Dani Olmo almost made it 2-0 but he scuffed his shot wide. England were left stunned as they failed to dictate the play.

Yamal

Yamal makes record with joint-most assists in an edition

Yamal registered his fourth assist in the 2024 edition of European Championship. As per Opta, Yamal now owns the joint-most assists in an edition of the Euros. The likes of Switzerland's Steven Zuber (Euro 2020), Wales' Aaron Ramsey (Euro 2016), Belgium's Eden Hazard (Euro 2016) and Serbia's Ljubinko Drulovic (Euro 2000) clocked four assists in an edition.

Information

Euro 2024: Williams scores his 2nd goal

Williams scored his second goal at 2024 Euro. He also owns an assist. The Athletic Bilbao youngster now owns four goals for Spain in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Happenings

A flurry of chances for Spain

In the 55th minute, Yamal dropped deep and played a lovely ball down the outside of Guehi. Alvaro Morata beat Pickford who was quickly off his line, but Stones slid in to make a superb clearance. A minute later, Williams shot just wide. In the 64th minute, Jude Bellingham came close to an equalizer before Yamal drew out a fine save from Pickford.

Information

Palmer equalizes for England

In the 73rd minute, substitute Palmer scored a fine goal from Bellingham's assist. Credit to Bukayo Saka who burst down the right, drawing two Spanish players before laying the ball for Bellingham. A first-time placed shot from Palmer levelled the proceedings.

Palmer

Palmer makes these records

As per Opta, Palmer became the first substitute to score an equalizing goal in a European Championship final since Sylvain Wiltord at Euro 2000 for France, who then went on to win 2-1. As per Squawka, Palmer became the youngest ever substitute to score in a men's Euro final at 22 years and 69 days old.

Information

Pickford comes to England's rescue

In the 82nd minute, Yamal tested Pickford, who made a stunning save with two hands. It was Williams, who picked out the 17-year-old youngster.

Information

Oyarzabal scores for Spain

Spain substitute Oyarzabal hooked the ball out left to Marc Cucurella, who beat Kyle Walker with a lovely diagonal ball into the box. Oyarzabal stretched ahead of Stones, having timed his run to perfection and put the ball in behind.