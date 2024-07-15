It's goalless between Spain and England at half-time (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

01:22 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story It's goalless between Spain and England at the 2024 UEFA European Championship final held at Olympiastadion Berlin. The match has so far been evenly balanced. As expected, this is a game of very fine margins and both sides haven't quite managed to work things things out in the attacking third. It has been a cagey affair and both sides would be keen to improve.

Spain the more settled side early on

Spain dictated the tempo early on in the match, keeping England pegged back and dominating the ball. However, Spain couldn't quite get near to England's goal. John Stones defended well and dealt with Nico Williams' cross early on for a corner. A sliding tackle against Williams, who was up one on one in the box, was the highlight thereafter.

England grow into the game but Spain remain settled

England grew into the game nicely and played well. However, they lacked the finesse with the decision-making in the final third. There were a few promising moments with Luke Shaw making his presence felt. However, Phil Foden got away with an error in the 24th minute after Rodri put him under pressure. Harry Kane received a yellow card moments later.

Shaw has been England's best performer

Shaw was the standout England performer in this first half. He's risen to the occasion. He played well at left-back and brought his experience into play. Notably, he kept Yamal quiet and didn't allow the youngster to have much of an impact.

Great defending from England ahead of half-time

In the 42nd minute, England were really cut apart for the first time as Stones was caught on his heels when Aymeric Laporte played a slide-rule pass in behind for strike Alvaro Morata. Marc Guehi spotted the run before Stones came in to clear.