In brief Simplifying... In brief Germany triumphed over Hungary to advance to the R16 in Euro 2024, with Musiala scoring the opener and Gundogan adding a second.

Despite Hungary's spirited performance, Germany dominated with 72% ball possession.

Gundogan and Musiala scored for the Germans (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Germany beat Hungary to reach R16: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:45 pm Jun 19, 202411:45 pm

What's the story Germany have booked their berth in the round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship. The hosts beat Hungary 2-0 in a crucial Group A clash at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday. Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the first half. Former Manchester City captain IIkay Gundogan made it 2-0 in the 67th minute. Germany had things wrapped up to ease through.

Here's the first-half summary

In what was an entertaining and even first half, Hungary had their chances. German keeper Manuel Neuer needed to make several saves. Germany saw plenty of the ball as Hungary looked to be threatening on the break. Musiala netted a scrappy opener for the hosts from close range in the 22nd minute. Hungary had a goal ruled out in the dying stages.

Here are the match stats

Hungary has seven attempts in the first half with Germany clocking 8. Both sides had three shots on target. Germany had 72% ball possession but Hungary had more expected goals (0.75) compared to Germany's (0.66).

How did the second half pan out?

Germany stepped up in the second half and caused problems for Hungary. Barcelona midfielder Gundogan made it 2-0 after Musiala shifted the ball wide for left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt, who pulled it in the middle. Joshua Kimmich then had a couple of chances for Germany. Hungary saw Germany clear the ball off the line late on as they finished goalless.

Massive records for Germany and Neuer

Germany have now scored 7 goals at Euro 2024. As per Opta, this is more than they have in the group stages at any other European Championship tournament. Neuer made his 17th appearance at the UEFA European Championship. It's now the joint-most among goalkeepers in the history of the competition (level with former Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon).

Musiala attains this feat

Musiala scored his second European Championship goal at the age of 21 years, 3 months and 23 days. Only four players have done this at a younger age - Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Bene and Mikkel Damsgaard. Musiala netted his 4th goal for Germany in all competitions. He earned his 31st senior cap.

Kroos has a superb outing for Germany

Toni Kroos completed 124 passes against Hungary. It's the second most on record by a midfielder in a UEFA European Championship game, behind only Xavi's 127 successful passes for Spain against Republic of Ireland at Euro 2012. As per Squawka, Kroos managed 147 touches (42 more than any player). He clocked 131 passes, including 31 passes into the final third.

A unique record for the hosts

As per Opta, Germany have won the first two games of a European Championship tournament for the first time since 2012 and for the fourth time in total after 1980, 1996 and 2012.

Here are the match stats

Germany had 1.52 expected goals compared to 1.13 from Hungary. The Germans made 19 attempts with seven shots on target. Hungary had four shots on target from 11 attempts. Germany had 37 touches in the opposition box and 70% ball possession.