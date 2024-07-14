Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Here are the teams

What's the story Spain and England meet in a blockbuster 2024 UEFA European Championship final. Spain are considered the favorites, having been the best side in this edition. England, who have hung on to make it this far, would be keen to foil Spain's plans. Notably, Spain announced their starting XI more than 90 minutes before kick-off. England have named a quality team. Here are further details.

Spain

Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand return for Spain

Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand returned to the starting XI from suspension for Spain. Dani Olmo, who is among the joint-top scorers at Euro 2024 with three goals, keeps his place in the side. Most importantly, Alvaro Morata is fit and starts as the number nine. All eyes will be on Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday.

Spain XI

Spain team to play England

Spain team to play England: Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata. Spain substitutes: David Raya, Nacho, Dani Vivian, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Alex Remiero, Alex Baena, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oryazabal, Jesus Navas, Fermin Lopez, Ayoze Perez.

ENG XI

England team to play Spain

England team to play Spain: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw, Bellingham, Foden, Kane. England substitutes: Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton.