Euro 2024, last-gasp goal helps Portugal beat Czech Republic: Stats

What's the story Portugal needed a last-gasp goal to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their UEFA European Championship Group F clash. Portugal dominated the match but saw a resolute Czech side go ahead in the 62nd minute. Roberto Martinez's men equalized seven minutes later. Diogo Jota's goal in the 87th minute was ruled out for offside. However, Francisco Conceicao's 92nd-minute goal helped Portugal claim a win.

Here are the match stats

Portugal made 19 attempts with eight shots on target. They also dominated ball possession (74%) and owned a pass accuracy of 87%. The Czech side had one shot on target from five attempts. Portugal had 1.74 expected goals and 35 touches in the opposition box.

1st half

Portugal were blunt in the first half

Czech Republic sat back and absorbed pressure in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo had the two best chances for Portugal, forcing a pair of saves from the Czech goalkeeper. Bruno Fernandes played well and was a creative force. However, Portugal couldn't penetrate and were blunt in front of goal. The perfect final ball was missing as the Czechs defended their fort.

2nd half

Portugal come from behind to down the Czechs

Portugal continued in the same vein after half-time. However, it was the Czechs, who went 1-0 up to stun Portugal. Lukas Provod's strike from outside the box stunned one and all. Portugal's pressure paid off with Robin Hrnac's own goal after Stanek saved Nuno Mendes' header. Jota then scored late on but Ronaldo was deemed offside by VAR. Substitute Conceicao finally got the winner.

Opta stats

In-form Portugal march on

Portugal have won each of their last five matches versus Czech Republic in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding two. Portugal came into this game, winning all of their 10 Euro 2024 qualifying matches. They scored 36 goals and conceded two in the Qualifiers. Conceicao is the first substitute to score for Portugal at the European Championships since Eder in the 2016 final.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo makes history

Pepe (41y 113d) and Ronaldo (39y 134d) became the two oldest outfield players to play at the Euros. Notably, Ronaldo is playing in his sixth European Championship tourney. He became the first player in European Championship history to appear in six tournaments. Ronaldo made his 208th appearance Portugal in all competitions. He played his 26th match at the Euros.

A unique record for Portugal

As per Opta, Portugal's 368 successful passes in the first half vs Czech Republic is their most on record in a half at the European Championships (since 1980). They clocked 74.7% possession.

Portugal defender Pepe, who became the oldest ever player to appear at the European Championship (41) - won possession more times on matchday 1 of Euro 2024 than any other player (11).