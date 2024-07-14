Samson has gone past 300 sixes in T20s (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson completes 300 T20 sixes: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 09:55 pm Jul 14, 202409:55 pm

What's the story Team India batter Sanju Samson has completed 300 sixes in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second maximum in the 5th and final T20I versus Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Samson became the seventh Indian to complete as many sixes in the 20-over format. Samson scored a fine half-century as India won the match by 42 runs. Here are his stats.

Elite list

Seventh Indian to reach this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson took 276 games to complete 300 maximums. Among Indians, only Rohit Sharma (525), Virat Kohli (416), MS Dhoni (338), Suresh Raina (325), Suryakumar Yadav (322), and KL Rahul (311) have hammered more sixes in the format. Samson has raced to 6,791 runs at 29.39. He slammed his 46th fifty (100s: 3). He owns 302 sixes 552 fours.

Knock

A knock of substance from Samson

Samson laid the foundation for India's win with a 58-run knock in Harare. He consumed 45 balls, having slammed a four and 4 sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter added 65 runs along with Riyan Parag, lifting India up from a spot of bother. Samson walked in when India were 38/2. He was dismissed in the 18th over by Blessing Muzarabani. India scored 167/6 in 20 overs.

T20Is

444 runs in T20Is

Samson has featured in just 28 T20Is despite making his debut in the format in 2015. He is yet to cement his spot in India's core group. Nevertheless, Samson has racked up 444 runs at an average of 21.14 in the shortest format. He has a healthy strike-rate of 133.33. He has slammed 34 fours and 19 sixes in T20Is.