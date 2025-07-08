Tamil actors Srikanth, Krishna granted conditional bail in drugs case

Arrest details

Krishna went missing; Kevin also arrested

Krishna, who had gone incommunicado after being implicated in the drugs case, was arrested by police on June 26. After a 17-hour interrogation, he was taken into custody. Alleged drug peddler Kevin was also arrested along with him. Meanwhile, Srikanth has reportedly been accused of purchasing cocaine worth ₹12,000 and tested positive for illegal narcotics consumption after his arrest and subsequent medical examination.