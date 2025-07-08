Tamil actors Srikanth, Krishna granted conditional bail in drugs case
What's the story
The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to Tamil actors Srikanth and Krishna in a drugs case. The court heard their bail plea on Tuesday. They were arrested by Chennai Police after traces of cocaine were found during their medical examinations. As per local media reports, both actors have been instructed to appear before the investigation officer until further orders are issued.
Arrest details
Krishna went missing; Kevin also arrested
Krishna, who had gone incommunicado after being implicated in the drugs case, was arrested by police on June 26. After a 17-hour interrogation, he was taken into custody. Alleged drug peddler Kevin was also arrested along with him. Meanwhile, Srikanth has reportedly been accused of purchasing cocaine worth ₹12,000 and tested positive for illegal narcotics consumption after his arrest and subsequent medical examination.
Case origin
Drugs case linked to brawl at bar
The drugs case against Srikanth and Krishna traces back to the arrest of T Prasad, a member of the AIADMK IT wing. He was arrested for his involvement in a brawl at a private bar in Nungambakkam. During the investigation, he was found to have supplied banned narcotics, including cocaine, to Srikanth. Reports suggest that Srikanth bought cocaine from Prasad during a party for their film Theekirai.