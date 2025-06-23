Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth arrested in drug case; incriminating transactions found

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth, aka Sriram, has been arrested in Chennai due to his alleged connection to a drug case. The police took him into custody after medical tests confirmed his use of narcotic drugs, while incriminating transactions were also found on his mobile phone. Per a News18 report, the actor had bought cocaine at ₹12,000 per gram around 40 times.

Investigation details How the police made the arrest The Chennai Police reportedly questioned Srikanth on Monday morning in connection with the drugs case. The investigation revealed that he used Google Pay to pay ₹4.72L while purchasing cocaine. Srikanth took a blood test that confirmed the use of the narcotic drug, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The actor is yet to comment on the matter.

Additional evidence Accusations against the actor Former AIADMK IT member Pradeep reportedly implicated Srikanth in the case. He claimed that he had seen the actor using drugs at parties in clubs and informed officers that he supplied drugs, including cocaine, to the actor. The police are now investigating these allegations as part of their ongoing investigation into drug use within the Tamil film industry.