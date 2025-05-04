Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' to release in Tamil on this date
What's the story
The Malayalam crime thriller, Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead, has been doing well at the box office since its release on April 25.
And now, the movie will soon be releasing in Tamil as Thodarum on May 9.
It is directed by Tharun Moorthy (Saudi Vellakka).
Plot details
'Thudarum' is a gripping tale of love and betrayal
Thudarum revolves around Shanmugham, affectionately called Benz, who lives in the sleepy hill town of Pathanamthitta.
Benz lives the ideal life with his family and his prized black Ambassador Mark 1.
But an unforeseen turn of events sees his car entangled in a police case, throwing him into a series of problems.
Cast and reception
'Thudarum' features an ensemble cast and has received positive reviews
The movie stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, and Irshad Ali.
Ever since its release, Thudarum has been receiving positive reviews and has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema.
Up next, Mohanlal will be seen in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad.