Akshay to play villain opposite Saif in 'Oppam' remake: Report
What's the story
In a surprising career move, Akshay Kumar will play a villain in the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's thriller, Oppam.
This is a huge deviation from the action-packed dramas, biopics, and comedies he usually does.
An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "While Saif Ali Khan takes on the lead role, it's Akshay who will be cast in a menacing avatar."
Role dynamics
'It's going to be a gripping and intense watch'
Kumar's turn as an antagonist in this Priyadarshan thriller brings a new flavor to his career.
The insider further shared, "The film is essentially a high-stakes battle between Akshay and Saif, and they're going to go all out against each other."
"It's going to be a gripping and intense watch."
Film details
'Oppam' remake set to begin production in August 2025
The film is a reunion of Kumar and director Priyadarshan, who have worked on hits like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala.
But this time, they are diving into a darker, challenging zone with the upcoming film.
The remake will go on floors in August 2025 on a start-to-finish schedule and hit screens in the second half of 2026.