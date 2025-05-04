What's the story

In a surprising career move, Akshay Kumar will play a villain in the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's thriller, Oppam.

This is a huge deviation from the action-packed dramas, biopics, and comedies he usually does.

An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "While Saif Ali Khan takes on the lead role, it's Akshay who will be cast in a menacing avatar."