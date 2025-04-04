Kartik Aaryan joined snake comedy after Akshay Kumar's exit
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reportedly turned down an opportunity to star in a unique high-concept comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
The film, produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain, features a snake as the antagonist.
However, Kumar wasn't convinced by the "snake vs human" conflict and chose not to venture into this genre again after his Jaani Dushman role.
New lead
Aaryan was approached after this
After Kumar's exit from the project, producers Jain and Johar decided to rework the film with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Kartik loved the idea of man vs snake and instantly signed on for the film. He feels this is another winner under his kitty after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, as the supernatural elements are the flavor of the season for the big screen."
Schedule
Production timeline for the snake-themed comedy
Interestingly, this snake-themed comedy, with Aaryan in the lead, will go on floors in October 2025. The movie is likely to be released in the second half of 2026.
Reports also claim that the yet-untitled film will be developed as a trilogy.
This will be new territory for Aaryan, who has previously been associated with the likes of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.