What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reportedly turned down an opportunity to star in a unique high-concept comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain, features a snake as the antagonist.

However, Kumar wasn't convinced by the "snake vs human" conflict and chose not to venture into this genre again after his Jaani Dushman role.