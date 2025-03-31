What's the story

Pratik Gandhi, the lead actor of the upcoming biopic Phule, is undeterred by any possible backlash over the movie's historical accuracy.

The film, which also features Patralekhaa, is inspired by the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule.

Speaking to News18, Gandhi said that the movie is grounded in historical facts and hasn't changed any facts to please any group.