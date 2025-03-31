Pratik Gandhi isn't afraid of backlash over 'Phule's authenticity
What's the story
Pratik Gandhi, the lead actor of the upcoming biopic Phule, is undeterred by any possible backlash over the movie's historical accuracy.
The film, which also features Patralekhaa, is inspired by the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule.
Speaking to News18, Gandhi said that the movie is grounded in historical facts and hasn't changed any facts to please any group.
Actor's assurance
Gandhi expressed confidence in 'Phule's authenticity
Gandhi further said that he wasn't worried about Phule's authenticity.
"I'm not worried for Phule because it is actually based on historical facts, and there is nothing we have changed for the appeasement of any sect or out of fear," he said.
"As far as I know, nothing has been altered. I believe Ananth Madhavan [director] can provide more detailed insights with data and anecdotes."
Concerns
'Being fearless is the only answer to this'
Despite his confidence, Gandhi admitted it was difficult to navigate potential backlash in today's world.
He said, "It is very difficult these days. Anybody gets offended with any damn thing. You can never guess in today's time, especially in the age of social media."
"People have the power to do anything and to say anything, and the power is being largely misused. Being fearless is the only answer to this."
Film's narrative
'Phule' focuses on social reforms
The story of Phule revolves around the Phules setting up Pune's first girls' school in 1848 and the establishment of the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers).
The couple championed the cause of equal rights for oppressed castes and fought for social reform.
Pratik Gandhi plays Jyotirao, while Patralekhaa essays Savitribai.
The movie is releasing on April 11, 2025.