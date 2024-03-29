Next Article

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' aims for a lucrative weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:38 am Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Buddy dramas are a staple in Bollywood and it has a good fan following too. Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment produced the recently released buddy drama Madgaon Express and it has been generating slow buzz at the box office. The movie has been able to hold the fort on weekdays and makers are eyeing to shift gears over the weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 13.5 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The film is an ode to Dil Chahta Hai. The cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye, among others.

