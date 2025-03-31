John Cena reveals past skin cancer diagnosis, joins skincare campaign
What's the story
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, WWE icon and actor John Cena (47) opened up about his past fight with skin cancer.
The 16-time world champion shared that he got a cancerous spot removed from his right pectoral muscle after failing to use sun protection for years.
Although initially reluctant to follow a skincare regimen, Cena now stresses daily sun protection.
Advocacy
Cena's journey to skin cancer awareness
Sharing his experience of getting the life-altering call from his dermatologist after a skin checkup, Cena said, "I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn't alone."
"A year later, I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest."
Collaboration
Cena's partnership with Neutrogena for sun safety campaign
Cena has now teamed up with Neutrogena for their "Sunscreen You Can't See" campaign.
The campaign advocates the brand's Ultra Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 70.
Cena clarified that he collaborated with Neutrogena because they were developing an invisible sunscreen, not because of his personal experience.
Advocacy
Cena's advice on sun protection
Speaking about his sun protection regime, Cena said that after getting "some unfortunate news," he got the highest SPF he could get.
"If you're out there and you brush your teeth at a young age, you learned that going to the dentist when your teeth are in bad shape is bad because it's painful. The same thing will happen if you don't take care of your skin."
Revelation
Cena's unexpected role as skincare campaign spokesperson
Despite being an unlikely spokesperson for a skincare campaign, Cena was grateful for his new role.
"Never once did I picture myself as the go-to person for a skincare campaign," he said.
"You never know who you're going to reach, right?" With his newfound advocacy, Cena hopes to encourage others to prioritize sun protection in their daily routines.