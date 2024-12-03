Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" continues to draw audiences in its fifth week, earning ₹258.4cr in 32 days.

Despite a drop in earnings on its 32nd day, the film maintains steady interest with the highest theater occupancy in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The film's consistent performance and varied regional response highlight its ongoing popularity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has successfully completed a month in theaters

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' slows down; earns ₹258.4cr in 32 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:09 am Dec 03, 202411:09 am

What's the story Bollywood horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, has been having a profitable journey at the box office. After its first month of release (32 days to be exact), the movie has reportedly earned an estimated ₹258.4 crore in India net collection. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Consistent performance

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintained steady earnings in 5th week

Despite being in its fifth week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has continued to see a steady inflow at the box office. The film raked in some ₹0.7 crore on its 32nd day (Monday), as per Sacnilk's early estimates. It was an expected drop from Sunday's (Day 31) ₹2.5cr haul. The consistent performance is a testament to the audience's interest and positive reception of the film.

Audience engagement

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' recorded 7.98% Hindi occupancy on Monday

On Monday, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.98%, with the highest attendance witnessed during night shows at 9.25%. The morning shows had a lower turnout with only 6.07% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows drew slightly more crowds with occupancies of 8.86% and 7.74%, respectively. These numbers indicate that despite being in its fifth week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 still pulls crowds to theaters across India.

Regional response

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' saw varied theater occupancy across regions

The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy was inconsistent across regions on Monday. Chennai had the highest overall occupancy at 19%, followed by Bengaluru at 14.5%. Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata also witnessed decent turnouts with occupancies of 10%, 11.25%, and 11.25% respectively. However, other cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bhopal recorded lower occupancies between 4.5% to 5.5%.