Despite a strong start with ₹24cr on opening day, the film 'Kanguva' has seen a significant drop in earnings and theater occupancy.

By the end of its first week, it had made ₹64.3cr, but the second week saw a steep decline, with earnings falling to ₹0.47cr by the 12th day.

On the 13th day, theater occupancy was just over 8% for Tamil screenings and around 9% for Hindi 3D screenings.

'Kanguva' box office collection

'Kanguva's struggles continue; earns ₹68.47cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:02 am Nov 27, 202410:02 am

What's the story The multilingual film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu has been failing at the box office. After 13 days in theaters, the film has only raked in an estimated ₹68.47cr across all languages in India. The 13th day alone earned around ₹0.5cr net for all languages combined.

Collection decline

'Kanguva' witnessed a significant drop in collections

Kanguva started strong with a ₹24cr opening day but plummeted by a whopping 60.42% on day two, earning just ₹9.5cr. The movie witnessed minor growths over the weekend but faced another huge drop of 69.27% on day five (Monday), earning only ₹3.15cr. By the end of the first week, Kanguva had earned around ₹64.3cr across all languages in India net collection.

Second week slump

'Kanguva' continues to struggle in 2nd week

The second week of Kanguva's release witnessed a further decline in collections. On the ninth day (Friday), the film earned a meager ₹0.7cr, a decline of 63.16% from the previous day. Despite slight increases over the weekend, by the 12th day (Monday), collections had fallen to ₹0.47cr - a decline of 65.19% from Sunday's earnings.

Occupancy rates

'Kanguva' theater occupancy rates on 13th day

On Tuesday, the 13th day of its release, Kanguva recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 8.39% in theaters. The film witnessed slightly better attendance during night shows at 11.27%, as opposed to morning shows which had a lower occupancy of 6.44%. For Hindi (3D) screenings, the overall occupancy was reported to be around 9%.