In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Saif Ali Khan are set to play significant villain roles in the upcoming film 'Devara Part 1', with Deol's character making a late appearance.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva and featuring a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on September 27.

Kapoor has expressed her excitement about sharing screen space with Jr NTR, adding to the buzz surrounding the film. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bobby Deol to play villain in Jr NTR's film

Bobby Deol joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' as antagonist

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:30 pm Jul 25, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is set to join the cast of Jr NTR's forthcoming film, Devara Part 1, in a villainous role. This development follows the confirmation of Saif Ali Khan's participation in the movie, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. A source told Hindustan Times, "Yes, the team is in talks with Bobby Deol and discussions are in the final stage. Bobby will also play an antagonist in this movie."

Role details

Saif-Bobby will both play bad guys

Saif Ali Khan will be the primary antagonist in Devara Part 1, with Deol making his appearance toward the film's conclusion. The source further disclosed that both actors will have significant roles as villains in Devara Part 2. "Janhvi Kapoor will not have a very extensive role in Devara Part 1. Most of her sequences will be part of the second film. But it's an exciting role for her," the source added.

Quote

Kapoor expressed excitement about 'Devara Part 1'

Kapoor, another member of the cast, has publicly expressed her enthusiasm about working with NTR. Speaking at the India Today Conclave in 2023, she said, "Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has...to be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life." She also shared her anticipation for shooting a song with Jr NTR in an interview with Mashable India.

Film details

'Devara Part 1' set for September release

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 is slated for release on September 27. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and others in key roles. This highly anticipated movie promises to bring together a star-studded cast and an intriguing storyline that has already generated significant buzz in the industry.