Dhanush's 'Raayan' will get extra shows in Tamil Nadu!
Dhanush's milestone 50th film, Raayan, is set to premiere on Friday. The first show of Raayan is scheduled to start at 6:00am in Karnataka (Bengaluru) and 9:00am in Tamil Nadu. Despite the late start, the home state government has granted special approval for five daily shows on the opening day. Directed by Dhanush himself, the action drama boasts a star-studded cast and music scored by the acclaimed AR Rahman.
'Raayan' expected to boost box office numbers
The special approval from the Tamil Nadu government allows Raayan to have five shows on its opening day, a move expected to significantly boost its box office numbers. This could potentially make Raayan Dhanush's highest-grossing film on its first day of release. The film has secured a wide number of screens and reservations are going strong across various locations globally.
'Raayan' marks a milestone in Dhanush's career
Raayan is not just another film for Dhanush, it marks his 50th film as an actor. Adding to the significance, Dhanush has also taken up the directorial reins for this project. The film has been certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. Despite this being a milestone film, Dhanush has kept promotions average to avoid overhyping his audience.