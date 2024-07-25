In short Simplifying... In short Dhanush's 50th film, 'Raayan', is set to make a big splash with the Tamil Nadu government allowing five shows on its opening day, a move that could make it his highest-grossing first-day release.

Not just an acting milestone, Dhanush also directs this film, which will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.

Despite the significance, Dhanush has kept promotions moderate to avoid overhyping.

Dhanush's 50th film 'Raayan' set to premiere

Dhanush's 'Raayan' will get extra shows in Tamil Nadu!

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:15 pm Jul 25, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Dhanush's milestone 50th film, Raayan, is set to premiere on Friday. The first show of Raayan is scheduled to start at 6:00am in Karnataka (Bengaluru) and 9:00am in Tamil Nadu. Despite the late start, the home state government has granted special approval for five daily shows on the opening day. Directed by Dhanush himself, the action drama boasts a star-studded cast and music scored by the acclaimed AR Rahman.

Opening day

'Raayan' expected to boost box office numbers

The special approval from the Tamil Nadu government allows Raayan to have five shows on its opening day, a move expected to significantly boost its box office numbers. This could potentially make Raayan Dhanush's highest-grossing film on its first day of release. The film has secured a wide number of screens and reservations are going strong across various locations globally.

Career milestone

'Raayan' marks a milestone in Dhanush's career

Raayan is not just another film for Dhanush, it marks his 50th film as an actor. Adding to the significance, Dhanush has also taken up the directorial reins for this project. The film has been certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. Despite this being a milestone film, Dhanush has kept promotions average to avoid overhyping his audience.