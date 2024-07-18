In short Simplifying... In short "Sarfira", directed by Sudha Kongara, has seen a steady increase in box office earnings, nearing the ₹20 crore mark on its sixth day.

Despite a slow start, the film, featuring Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan, has shown potential for growth, backed by positive audience reviews.

The film is based on the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain G R Gopinath, and its Tamil version won five National Film Awards in 2020.

'Sarfira' inches closer to ₹20 crore

'Sarfira' nears ₹20 crore mark despite slow box office performance

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:52 am Jul 18, 202411:52 am

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, is inching closer to the ₹20 crore mark despite a sluggish box office performance. The Hindi adaptation of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, it faces stiff competition from Prabhas's pan-Indian release Kalki 2898 AD and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, both of which are attracting larger crowds.

Audience growth

'Sarfira' saw modest audience increase on Day 6

On its sixth day of release, Sarfira experienced a modest 10% increase in audience numbers. The film generated ₹2.15 crore in revenue on this day, bringing its total earnings to ₹17.55 crore. Despite the slow start, the film's daily performance shows steady growth with the highest collection of ₹5.1 crore on Day 3 and the lowest of ₹1.45 crore on Day 4.

Film details

'Sarfira' directed by award-winning Sudha Kongara

Sarfira is directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film features Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan﻿, and Seema Biswas in key roles. It is based on the experiences of Air Deccan Founder Captain G R Gopinath. The original Tamil version of the film, released in 2020, won five National Film Awards, including accolades for Best Feature Film and Best Actor.

Actor's statement

Kumar expressed enthusiasm for 'Sarfira'

Kumar, the lead actor of Sarfira, expressed his excitement about the film. He stated, "The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime!" Further box office updates on Sarfira will be provided as they become available. Despite its slow start at the box office, Kumar's enthusiasm and positive audience reviews suggest a potential for growth in the coming days.