In brief Simplifying... In brief The Hindi version of the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been a hit, significantly boosting the film's earnings to over ₹465 crore in India and ₹800 crore globally.

The director, Ashwin, has revealed plans for a sequel, which will focus on Kamal Haasan's character, Supreme Yaskin, but it's still in the early stages of production.

The film has also made a splash in North America, raking in over $15M. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' makes a comeback

'Kalki 2898 AD' bounces back, crosses ₹465cr in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:41 am Jul 07, 202411:41 am

What's the story The Prabhas-led film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has made a remarkable comeback at the box office, surpassing the ₹465 crore mark in India. After a brief dip in earnings over three days, the film regained momentum on its 10th day (Saturday) with a total collection of ₹34.45 crore net in India as reported by Sacnilk. This resurgence suggests that the movie's box office journey is far from over.

Language breakdown

Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD' outperformed Telugu version

On its second Saturday, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD outshone the Telugu version, significantly boosting the film's earnings. The 10th-day collection breakdown reveals ₹11 crore from the Telugu version, ₹3 crore from Tamil, ₹18.5 crore from Hindi, ₹0.45 crore from Kannada, and ₹1.5 crore from Malayalam. This indicates a strong preference for the Hindi version among audiences.

Worldwide success

'Kalki 2898 AD' hit ₹800 cr mark globally

The filmmakers announced on Saturday that Ashwin's epic saga has crossed the ₹800 crore mark in worldwide box office earnings. The film is also making significant strides in North America, with gross earnings exceeding $15M to date. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed this milestone on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Manaku Sambhavam...... Athadi Vaibhaavam.... $15 MILLION+ North America Gross and Counting (sic)."

Sequel insights

Director revealed plans for 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Amidst the film's success, director Ashwin shared his plans for the much-anticipated sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. In a conversation with Zoom, he revealed that the next installment is a while off because it's not really shot yet. It's been shot for about 20 to 30 days and at best, only 20% is ready. He also disclosed that the sequel will spotlight Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin.