By Tanvi Gupta 01:36 pm Jun 24, 202401:36 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has reportedly set a new record by selling over two lakh tickets within the first 24 hours of advanced bookings in India. The film's collection surpassed ₹6cr gross by Monday morning, as reported by Sacnilk. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the dystopian sci-fi action film is scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday (June 27).

Booking details

'Kalki 2898 AD' advance bookings open across North India

Advanced bookings for Kalki 2898 AD commenced on Sunday in Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, with ticket sales starting in north Indian states on Monday. In Bengaluru, the film has reportedly garnered over ₹50 lakh with more than 13,000 tickets sold. The movie is also witnessing impressive numbers in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. It has already sold over ₹1.81 lakh tickets across the country and is the first Indian film to open across 210 Imax screens.

Hiked prices

Ahead of release, Telangana government approved hiked prices

Ahead of the release, the Telangana government recently granted special permission for additional shows and increased ticket prices during the film's first eight days of release. The hike will see an increase of ₹70 in regular theaters and ₹100 in multiplexes That means audiences would have to pay ₹377 for a benefit show at a single screen, ₹495 for a show at a multiplex, and ₹265 and ₹413 for regular screenings.

International success

Meanwhile, the film is making waves in North American market

Meanwhile, Ashwin's eagerly-awaited film is also gaining significant traction internationally. With just three days left for its release, the film has already sold over 1,13,000 tickets and amassed a whopping $3M in sales in the North American region, announced Prathyangira Cinemas, the film's distributor in North America. The film has reportedly earned over $2.7M within nine days of its advanced bookings opening up in the US.

Film synopsis

'Kalki 2898 AD' plot: A look

Set in the year 2898 AD, Kalki depicts Kasi as the last surviving city under a totalitarian regime led by Supreme Yaskin. The plot revolves around Kalki, a mysterious figure believed to be the tenth and final avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu. The story also includes Ashwatthama (Bachchan), who is waiting to aid Kalki at the end of the Kali Yug, and Supreme Yaskin (Haasan) with his own plans.