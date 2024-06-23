In brief Simplifying... In brief The Telangana government has approved a ticket price hike for the film 'Kalki', effective from June 27 to July 4, with an increase of ₹70 in regular theaters and ₹100 in multiplexes.

This decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some expressing concern over the affordability of movie-going, especially during a month when many families are paying school fees.

'Kalki' is a dystopian future film featuring a bounty hunter and a pregnant woman on the run, set in a desolate Kasi where the Ganga has dried up.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to hit theaters on June 27

Telangana government okays hiked ticket prices for 'Kalki'; fans react

By Tanvi Gupta 02:53 pm Jun 23, 202402:53 pm

What's the story The countdown has begun for the much-awaited sci-fi action-drama, Kalki 2898 AD, scheduled to hit theaters on Thursday (June 27). Ahead of the Nag Ashwin directorial's release, the Telangana government has reportedly granted special permission for additional shows and increased ticket prices during the film's first eight days of release. Meanwhile, a representative from the film's team took to X/Twitter to announce that the first show of Kalki will be held at 5:30am in Telangana.

Pricing structure

Ticket price details for 'Kalki 2898 AD's initial release

The ticket price increase will be in effect from June 27 to July 4. The hike will see an increase of ₹70 in regular theaters and ₹100 in multiplexes, as announced by the film's representative on X/Twitter. They added, "An increase of Rs.70 in regular theaters and Rs.100 in multiplexes is allowed. On 27 the show starts at 5:30." They also shared a copy of the permit along with the announcement.

Twitter Post

Audience response

'Don't make movies a luxury': Ticket hike elicited mixed reactions

While fans were thrilled at the opportunity to watch Kalki as early as 5:30am, many expressed concern over the ticket prices. They would have to pay ₹377 for a benefit show at a single screen, ₹495 for a show at a multiplex, and ₹265 and ₹413 for regular screenings. One fan commented, "Telugu industry is facing a tough time with early OTT releases. Adding exorbitant ticket prices for films like #Kalki is a big no! Don't make movies a luxury."

Hiked prices

Further, increased prices sparked concerns among fans

One user on X highlighted that hiking ticket prices in June, a month when many families pay school fees, might be ill-timed. They wrote, "With that exorbitant ticket price. And month end and that too in June, where most of the families pay up the fees for the new academic year. Yeah, #KALKI2898AD‌ may see below avg openings." "No matter how much hype it has, tickets need to be affordable."

Plot overview

'Kalki 2898 AD': A glimpse into the dystopian future

Kalki, set in a dystopian future, tells the story of a bounty hunter named Bhairava (Prabhas), and a pregnant woman on the run, SUM-80 (Deepika Padukone). The narrative also includes Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan), who is waiting to aid Kalki at the end of the Kali Yug, and Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) with his own plans. The film portrays a desolate Kasi where the Ganga has dried up, a rebel refuge called Shambala, and the Complex—an area with abundant resources.