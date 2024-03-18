Next Article

'Salaar 2' is slated to start filming soon

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on filming 'Salaar 2' with Prabhas

By Aikantik Bag 06:08 pm Mar 18, 2024

What's the story Esteemed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming ambitious film, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) set to hit screens on March 28. In a recent interview ahead of this release, he opened up about his debut Telugu film Salaar, featuring "close friend" Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. Sukumaran expressed that he has learned a great deal from both Neel and Prabhas during this project.

Vision

Neel's vision for 'Salaar'

In the interview, Sukumaran revealed that Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is designed as an introduction to the sequel. He reminisced about how Neel initially presented both segments of the movie together, with part one's climax serving as an intermission. Despite being divided into two parts, viewers found the first part dense with information but were reassured that everything would fall into place once Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam hit theaters.

Camaraderie

Sukumaran revealed plans to share a residence with Prabhas

During Aadujeevitham's music launch event, Sukumaran announced that shooting for Salaar: Part 2 is scheduled to commence soon. He also spoke fondly of his bond with co-star Prabhas, referring to him as a close friend. The actor mentioned that whenever he is in Hyderabad, Prabhas always finds time to meet him and even proposed sharing a residence if he ever relocated there. Prabhas, too, praised Sukumaran's commitment to Aadujeevitham recently and predicted it to be a guaranteed blockbuster.