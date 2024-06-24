In brief Simplifying... In brief Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are set to star in a new musical web series, 'G.O.A.T', currently being filmed in Mumbai.

This marks Mukesh's first role reflecting his musical heritage, as he is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of Nitin Mukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandez-Neil Nitin Mukesh to star in musical web series

By Isha Sharma 01:25 pm Jun 24, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are set to make their web series debut with a show titled G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time). The series, set against a musical backdrop, will feature a rivalry between the two actors, reported Hindustan Times. In the show, Fernandez plays a dance mentor while Mukesh portrays a music mentor to kids. A source close to the development said, "The two are shown always at loggerheads. The show will revolve around their rivalry."

Musical legacy

Mukesh honors his musical heritage in the new role

This is the maiden time Mukesh will portray a character with a musical background, reflecting his real-life heritage. To note, the actor is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh. "While Jacqueline is an amazing dancer, Neil comes from a musical legacy," shares the source. "He knows how to play the piano and this is the first time he is getting the chance to honor his musical heritage on screen."

Production update

'G.O.A.T' web series currently filming in Mumbai

The shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai. The source, "The audience will get to see the city in a new light through the show." The series also features an ensemble cast, including actors Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar. While Fernandez has earlier worked in OTT films like Mrs. Serial Killer and Bhoot Police, it will be Mukesh's foray into the digital medium.