Burning question about Allison, 'The Umbrella Academy' S04 must answer!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jun 04, 202402:10 am

What's the story The eagerly awaited fourth and final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is set to answer lingering questions and conclude character arcs. A key query among fans is how the Hargreeves siblings will regain their powers, lost after resetting the universe at the end of Season 3. The trailer for the upcoming season confirms that some siblings will indeed recover their abilities during the last six episodes.

About the series

Before going ahead, first know all about 'The Umbrella Academy'

Based on Gerard Way's comic book series, the show presents a quirky narrative following a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with extraordinary abilities. Led by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, the series delves into their reunion to uncover the truth behind their father's demise and thwart an impending apocalypse. After captivating audiences with its first three seasons, released in 2019, 2020, and 2022 respectively, fans eagerly await Season 4 slated for August 8 release.

Betrayal unresolved

Allison Hargreeves's betrayal: A crucial plot point

In a surprising turn of events, Allison Hargreeves (Raver-Lampman) betrays her siblings in Season 3—a development attributed to her family not being hers in that timeline. This emotional blow leads Allison to collaborate with Reginald to prevent the world's end, even if it means betraying her siblings. The trailer for Season 4 shows Allison interacting normally with her siblings, raising questions about a potential redemption arc for her character.

Betrayal addressed

Addressing Allison's betrayal is a must for Season 4

Despite Allison's actions in Season 3 being justified by her circumstances, they have made her an unpopular character among viewers. Given Allison's casual interactions with her siblings in the trailer, it is likely that her redemption will be tackled in the first episode. With only six episodes left to wrap up all storylines, it makes sense for the show to immediately address this issue. However, The Umbrella Academy must not gloss over the tensions between Allison and her siblings.

