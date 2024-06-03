Next Article

Rani Mukerji in talks for new film

Rani Mukerji in advanced talks for Shonali Bose's next film

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:27 pm Jun 03, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Rani Mukerji, a celebrated actor in Indian cinema with over 25 years of experience, is reportedly in advanced discussions for her next film. The project, directed by Shonali Bose, is described as a heartwarming family drama. "Rani Mukerji has been reading several scripts over the last 2 years and the one which has connected the best with her is Shonali Bose's next," revealed a source close to the development to Pinkvilla.

Production progress

Pre-production underway for Mukerji-Bose collaboration

The pre-production phase of the upcoming family drama is currently in progress, with shooting set to commence in September 2024. "Junglee [Pictures] is looking to cast a big A-List actor as the leading man of the film. Joining Rani and the leading man will be a big ensemble and the casting is currently in progress," added the source. The film will be produced by Junglee, known for successful feature films like Talvar, Raazi, and Badhaai Ho.

Upcoming plans

Film release and Mukerji's future projects

The makers of the film aim to wrap up shooting by the end of 2024, with plans for a big screen release in 2025. Following this project, Mukerji is expected to work on Mardaani 3 for Yash Raj Films. This will be the third installment of the successful Mardaani franchise, which is currently in the scripting stage. Bose has helmed three feature films, namely Amu, Margarita With A Straw, and Sky Is Pink.