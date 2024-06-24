In brief Simplifying... In brief Indira Krishna defended director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's portrayal of toxic masculinity in the film 'Animal', amidst criticism from actor Adil Hussain.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Adil Hussain spat: Indira Krishna defends 'director's vision'

By Isha Sharma 12:53 pm Jun 24, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Indira Krishna, recognized for her role in the blockbuster Animal, has publicly supported the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This follows actor Adil Hussain's recent comments when he said he would have refused a role in Animal even if he were offered ₹100-200 crore. To recall, the December 2023 release has been heavily accused of promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny.

Actor's stance

Krishna expresses surprise at Hussain's remarks

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Krishna expressed surprise at Hussain's criticism of the film and its director, stating, "I completely respect Adil; he's a fine artist, but differences of opinions do come between actors and directors." "I definitely support Sandeep Reddy because when you watch a film you have to be very open to what the director is trying to say and what the characters are trying to portray." She added that she "loved working" with Vanga.

Director's defense

Krishna supports Vanga's approach amid misogyny debate

In the ongoing debate about the portrayal of toxic masculinity in Animal, Krishna defended Vanga's approach. She stated, "(Ranbir Kapoor's character) was a casanova. He had anger issues. He had issues with his father and he had some kind of trauma. That is the reason he would be someone like 'Why should I respect a woman?' And hence, he was shown the way he was in the film."

Scene backlash

The controversial scene featuring Triptii Dimri and Kapoor

In response to the controversy surrounding a scene where Rannvijay, played by Kapoor, sleeps with Zoya (Triptii Dimri) and then tells her to lick his shoes, Krishna defended the director's vision. She stated, "Here, it is the director's vision of what Rannvijay is and how he is dealing with this character." "It is high time we watch a film for entertainment and don't take much to heart."

Hussain's comments

Hussain's gripe with Vanga

Back in April, when Hussain appeared on the AP Podcast, he showed his disdain toward Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh﻿. "That's the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie on which it is based. I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimizes male misogyny." In response, the director wrote on X, "Your greed is bigger than your passion."