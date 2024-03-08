Next Article

Both Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have benefitted from investing in Nykaa

Top celebs rake in big bucks from India's IPO boom

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:33 pm Mar 08, 202405:33 pm

What's the story India's booming initial public offering (IPO) market has been a goldmine for investors, including some of the biggest names in Bollywood and cricket. Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Ajay Devgn have seen impressive returns on their investments in recent years. Indian stock market has been witnessing a surge in IPOs in the last three years.

Details

Bollywood stars' investments in DroneAcharya and Nykaa

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor struck gold with their pre-IPO investments in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, acquiring 46,600 and 37,200 shares, respectively. The stock's value soared to Rs. 155.85 on March 7, yielding a 45.52% return since its listing. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also cashed in on Nykaa's IPO, with Bhatt's investment ballooning to Rs. 54 crore and Kaif's to Rs. 22 crore while listing. However, Nykaa's stock has since then taken hit causing losses for the actresses.

Other celebs

Other celebrity investments: Azad Engineering, Mamaearth, and Panorama Studios

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's investment in Azad Engineering skyrocketed 12 times to Rs. 59.39 crore. Shilpa Shetty turned Rs. 6.7 crore investment in Mamaearth into Rs. 45.14 crore. Ajay Devgn's investment in Panorama Studios also paid off handsomely. He acquired one lakh equity shares at Rs. 274 per share, valuing the investment at Rs. 2.74 crore. The stock closed at Rs. 995 on March 7, catapulting Devgn's investment to Rs. 9.95 crore with a return of 363.13%.