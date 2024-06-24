In brief Simplifying... In brief During a concert in Chicago, Taylor Swift humorously carried on with her performance after accidentally swallowing a bug.

The show also featured surprise appearances, including Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce assisting with a costume change and Prince William attending as part of his birthday celebration.

Taylor Swift requests audience help after swallowing bug

Taylor Swift swallows bug mid-song, asks crowd, 'Can you sing'

What's the story During her third globe-trotting Eras Tour show in London on Sunday, pop superstar Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug while performing the 10-minute version of All Too Well. The incident was caught on video by a TikTok user and showed Swift coughing before asking the Wembley Stadium crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred during her tour; a similar event happened in Chicago last December.

During a pit stop in Chicago last December, Swift quipped, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" after she unexpectedly swallowed a bug. Ever the professional, she humorously added that it was "delicious" and gracefully carried on with the show. Despite another interruption during her Sunday performance, Swift maintained her composure with the mantra that the show must go on. With her trademark wit and resilience, she powered through the minor mishap, captivating the audience as always.

Another surprise appearance at Swift's London concert!

The bug Swift swallowed wasn't the only surprise guest to crash her performance. In a twist during her Tortured Poets Department set, boyfriend Travis Kelce unexpectedly jumped onstage to help with a costume change. He carried Swift across the stage to help her switch into her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart jacket and heels. Travis sported a broad grin during his unexpected cameo, looking sharp in a top hat and jacket.

Prince William, Kelce's family spotted at the concert

Meanwhile, the concert also featured Gracie Abrams who performed her new song Us, which features Swift. Notably, Prince William and his children attended the concert as part of his 42nd birthday celebration. Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also attended the concert. This marked their first appearance at the Eras Tour where they were seen wearing friendship bracelets, a tradition among Swift's fanbase.

Swift's reputation tour continues across Europe

Following her recent concert in Cardiff, Swift's London shows are part of her ongoing tour across Europe. To note, the 14-time Grammy winner commenced the European leg of the Eras Tour with a four-night stint in Paris back in May. The tour has seen Swift perform in various cities including Paris, Sydney, Kansas City, and Buenos Aires, with Kelce often spotted among the audience.