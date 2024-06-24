In brief Simplifying... In brief Veteran actress Shabana Azmi reminisced about the simplicity of her early career in the 70s and 80s, revealing she only had a three-member team and often used her own clothes.

She shared anecdotes of frugality, like choosing to travel by bus with co-stars for the fun camaraderie, and instances of actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha self-funding film schedules to avoid cancellations.

Azmi's revelations highlight a stark contrast to the large entourages and lavish lifestyles of today's Bollywood stars.

Shabana Azmi shares her views on entourage costs burdening film producers

By Isha Sharma 12:25 pm Jun 24, 202412:25 pm

What's the story For the past few months, industry experts have been expressing their displeasure about the rising entourage costs of Bollywood stars, which shoot up films' budgets substantially. Now, veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has expressed her astonishment at these costs, calling them "crazy tabs" that are covered by producers. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she used examples from her own career to illustrate the stark contrast between the industry's past and present practices.

Past simplicity

Azmi recalls modest beginnings in Bollywood

Azmi reminisced about her early career days in the 1970s and 1980s. She revealed, "I only had a three-member team—a hairdresser, a makeup artist, and a driver." "In low-budget films, we had nobody. At the most the unit makeup man and hairdresser. I used my own clothes, used the unit's hair and make-up person, and always stayed in the same hotel as the unit."

Industry anecdotes

Azmi shares anecdotes of frugality from Bollywood's past

Azmi shared a memory from the 1983 film Mandi, where she and co-actor Smita Patil chose to travel by bus with other cast members instead of using separate cars. She said, "I remember (late actor) Smita Patil and I had been given separate cars for the shooting of Mandi. In two days, we gave them up and travelled in the bus with all the actors because they were having so much fun while singing and playing silly games!"

Self-Funding

Actors' self-funding saved film schedules, reveals the actor

Azmi also revealed instances when actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha paid for film schedules out of their own pockets to prevent cancellations due to lack of funds. She stated, "A couple of times, (late actor) Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha paid for the schedule, which was going to be cancelled because of funds shortage." On the work front, Azmi was last seen in Ghoomer.