Salman Khan has started filming for 'Sikandar,' reuniting with producer Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit, 'Kick.'

The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is set to shoot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe.

There's buzz about a potential collaboration with 'Mission Impossible' designers for an action sequence, but it's unconfirmed.

Salman Khan begins shooting for 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan begins shooting 'Sikandar,' shares pictures from sets

By Tanvi Gupta 02:23 pm Jun 19, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Excitement is in the air as Salman Khan has commenced filming for his much-awaited movie Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie began production in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor confirmed an Eid 2025 release date for the action-packed film through a behind-the-scenes photo shared on social media on Wednesday. Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 in 2023.

Reunion project

'Sikandar' marks reunion of Khan and Nadiadwala

The film Sikandar was announced in March and reunites Khan with producer Nadiadwala, following their successful 2014 Eid blockbuster, Kick. The behind-the-scenes photo shared by Khan shows him, Nadiadwala, and director Murugadoss sharing a laugh on set. The caption on the post read: "Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar." Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and may feature Sathyaraj as the antagonist.

Collaboration rumors

'Sikandar' team may collaborate with 'Mission Impossible' designers

Earlier, the production house shared that the shooting will commence with the "biggest air action sequence." Per reports, an action sequence will be filmed "33,000 feet in the air." There are rumors that the team behind the Mission Impossible franchise may design an action sequence for Sikandar. However, this speculation has not been confirmed. Earlier, a Mid-Day report claimed, "Salman insists on doing action himself. He has modified his workout regimen to develop a chiseled physique."

Shooting schedule

Film's shooting schedule, locations revealed

The film is scheduled to shoot across three distinct locations: Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe. Specific details about the exact scheduling and locations remain undisclosed. Currently, the director is involved in the production of a Tamil actioner, tentatively titled SK23, starring actor Sivakarthikeyan. With a reported budget of ₹400cr, the film is being touted as Nadiadwala's most ambitious project to date.