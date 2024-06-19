In brief Simplifying... In brief Diljit Dosanjh, known for his unique fashion fusion, sported a ₹1.2cr diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch on 'The Tonight Show'.

Diljit Dosanjh makes historic appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

Time equals diamonds: Diljit wears ₹1.2cr watch on 'Tonight Show'

By Isha Sharma 02:13 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently made a historic appearance as the first Punjabi artist on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed his hit songs G.O.A.T. and Born To Shine. Adding to the spectacle, Dosanjh wore a ₹1.2 crore diamond-encrusted gold watch, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41mm model, custom-designed by Jain The Jeweler.

Jain the Jeweler's custom creation for Dosanjh

Jain The Jeweler revealed the details of the custom-made watch, stating, "I made this watch for Diljit Bhaji. It is an AP [Audemars Piguet] Royal Oak 41mm model encrusted with diamonds all over. Stainless steel and rose gold," reported Hindustan Times. This luxury timepiece has been a frequent accessory for Dosanjh, even appearing at his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour at BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

Dosanjh's traditional attire with a western twist

For his appearance on The Tonight Show, Dosanjh chose a traditional Punjabi outfit consisting of a white embroidered half-sleeve kurta and a matching Tehmat. He paired this with a matching white turban, silver hoop earrings, black-tinted aviators, and a black vest. Adding to the fusion of styles, Dosanjh accessorized with a kadha (bracelet), white socks, and black-and-white high-ankle sneakers.

Audemars Piguet watch: A celebrity favorite

The Audemars Piguet watch worn by Dosanjh has reportedly also been sported by other celebrities, including Radhika Merchant at one of her pre-wedding events in Italy. Merchant paired the luxury timepiece with a nautical fashion-inspired ensemble - a red-and-white striped blouse and dark blue pants. This highlights the versatility of the diamond-encrusted watch, making it a popular choice among high-profile personalities.