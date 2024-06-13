Next Article

Look stylish on your big day

Summer weddings: Groom's guide to suits

By Anujj Trehaan 04:42 pm Jun 13, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Summer weddings demand a perfect blend of elegance and comfort, especially for the groom. The challenge lies in looking sharp and dapper while battling the sweltering heat. This article is designed to navigate you through the best suit options that not only embody style but also practicality, ensuring that grooms look their absolute best on their significant day.

Fabric 1

Choosing the right fabric

For summer weddings, choosing the right suit fabric is essential for comfort and style. Linen, highly breathable, is ideal despite its tendency to wrinkle easily. Seersucker, with its puckered texture, promotes air circulation, perfect for hot weather. Lightweight wool is also a great choice; it wrinkles less and keeps a polished look. These fabrics ensure the groom looks sharp while staying cool.

Color 1

Embracing light colors

In summer weddings, avoid dark hues as they absorb heat. Lighter colors like light gray, beige, or pastels are better. These shades reflect sunlight, keeping you cooler and adding a fresh vibe to your attire. Choosing such colors ensures comfort and style in warm weather, making them ideal for grooms. This approach balances elegance with practicality for the big day.

Fit 1

The fit matters

In summer, a well-fitted suit is key, but a slightly looser fit is advisable to enhance airflow. Tailoring should facilitate movement without unnecessary fabric, achieving a 'structured yet breathable' feel. This ensures the groom remains comfortable without sacrificing style. Opting for this balance means the groom looks sharp while staying cool and comfortable during his big day, blending elegance with practicality seamlessly.

Accessories 1

Accessorizing smartly

Accessories should be minimal yet functional. A pocket square adds flair without bulk, while leather loafers, wearable without socks, offer style and coolness. A thin leather belt or suspenders can introduce sophistication without adding weight. These choices ensure the groom remains elegant, blending style with practicality for comfort and a polished look on his big day.

Cool tips

Staying cool under pressure

To stay cool beyond suit choice, it's essential to hydrate well and use sweat-proof grooming products. Planning the ceremony for early evening can leverage cooler temperatures. Alternatively, ensuring shaded or indoor options are available during peak heat can offer a reprieve. These measures help maintain comfort and style during summer weddings, addressing both attire and environmental factors effectively.