Next Article

Try this recipe

Your guests will love this pumpkin chickpea curry recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:58 pm Jun 13, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Pumpkin chickpea curry is a vibrant, nutritious dish that combines the sweetness of pumpkin with the hearty texture of chickpeas, enveloped in aromatic spices. Its origins trace back to the Indian subcontinent, where such curries are a staple, celebrated for their complex flavors and health benefits. This vegetarian and eggless recipe is a testament to the versatility of plant-based ingredients. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this curry, need one medium pumpkin (peeled and cubed), two cups cooked chickpeas, one large chopped onion, two pureed tomatoes, three minced garlic cloves, one-inch grated ginger, two tablespoons vegetable oil, one teaspoon each cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, and red chili powder, salt to taste, and cilantro for garnish. Also, have two cups water or vegetable broth ready.

Step 1

Preparing your base

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, letting them sizzle for about 30 seconds or until they start to pop. Then, add the chopped onions and saute until golden brown, a process taking about five minutes. Next, mix in the minced garlic and grated ginger, cooking for another minute until the mixture is fragrant.

Step 2

Adding spices and vegetables

Stir in all your ground spices - turmeric, coriander, garam masala, and red chili powder - into the onion mixture. Cook for about two minutes to allow the spices to release their flavors fully. Then add your pureed tomatoes to create a rich base for your curry. Cook this mixture on low heat until oil begins to separate from it.

Step 3

Incorporating pumpkin and chickpeas

Add the cubed pumpkin to the pan, followed by the cooked chickpeas. Stir thoroughly, ensuring each piece is evenly coated with the spice blend. Gradually pour in water or vegetable broth, just enough to submerge all the ingredients without making the mixture too watery. Aim for a consistency that is thick and hearty, rather than thin and soup-like, for the best results.

Step 4

Simmering to perfection

Cover the pan with a lid and simmer on low heat for about 20-25 minutes. During this period, the pumpkin should soften yet retain its shape when pierced with a fork. Remember to stir occasionally, preventing any ingredients from sticking to the pan's bottom and ensuring everything cooks evenly. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and flavor in your curry.