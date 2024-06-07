Next Article

Calling all fashion freaks!

Bandhgala reimagined: Fusion twists for a modern look

By Anujj Trehaan 01:06 pm Jun 07, 202401:06 pm

What's the story The bandhgala, a traditional Indian jacket, has long been a symbol of elegance and formality. Originating from the princely states of Rajasthan, this iconic attire has transcended its royal roots to become a global fashion statement. Today, we explore how the classic bandhgala is being reinvented through contemporary fusion outfits, blending tradition with modernity to create a versatile wardrobe staple.

Background

The royal legacy

Originating in pre-independence India, the bandhgala was formal attire for Rajput royalty. Its name, deriving from bandh meaning closed in Hindi, reflects its closed neck design. With a tailored fit and detailed buttons, it epitomized sophistication. Post-independence, as Western influences blended with Indian aesthetics, the bandhgala transformed into a versatile cross-cultural ensemble, suitable for a variety of occasions.

Key concept

Fusion fashion forward

Modern designers are creatively redefining the bandhgala by incorporating contemporary elements into its design. They are not only experimenting with unconventional fabrics like denim and velvet but also introducing innovative cuts and asymmetrical designs. This fresh approach extends the bandhgala's appeal, making it suitable for a wide range of occasions, from casual outings to corporate settings, while still preserving its distinguished regal charm.

Practical advice

Styling your bandhgala

To incorporate a bandhgala into your modern wardrobe, pair it with jeans or chinos for a casual look. For formal events, opt for tailored trousers and dress shoes. Accessorize minimally - think pocket squares or brooches - to let the outfit's silhouette take center stage. Embrace bold colors or patterns sparingly to maintain the outfit's timeless elegance.

Tip 1

Sustainable style choices

When selecting a contemporary bandhgala, prioritize sustainable fabrics like organic cotton or recycled polyester blends. These materials significantly reduce environmental impact without compromising on style or comfort. By choosing quality over quantity, you ensure that your fusion piece remains timeless in both durability and design. This approach not only benefits the planet but also adds a lasting, eco-conscious elegance to your wardrobe.

Tip 2

Cross-cultural charm

Elevate your style by integrating the modernized bandhgala with accessories from around the globe, such as refined Italian leather shoes or precision-crafted Swiss watches. This harmonious blend of diverse fashion elements not only highlights cultural unity but also enhances your style quotient. These unique combinations ensure your look stands out in any setting, showcasing a sophisticated cross-cultural charm.