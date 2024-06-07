Next Article

Head over to Lisbon's maritime heritage sites

By Anujj Trehaan 12:58 pm Jun 07, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Lisbon, the coastal capital of Portugal, is deeply enriched with a maritime history that stretches back to the Age of Discoveries. This city, a blend of ancient and modern, offers travelers a distinctive journey through time. It boasts historic monuments and scenic viewpoints along the Tagus River, showcasing Lisbon's significant role in global exploration and its rich maritime heritage.

Begin at Belem Tower

Begin your maritime trail at Belem Tower, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It functioned as a fortress and a gateway for explorers venturing into the unknown. Majestically located on the Tagus River's banks, it reveals Portugal's Age of Discoveries and its key role in sea trade routes. Visiting is akin to traveling back to when sailors relied on stars for navigation.

Explore the Jeronimos Monastery

A short walk from Belem Tower brings you to the Jeronimos Monastery, another UNESCO site deeply connected to Portugal's seafaring past. This architectural marvel was funded by spice trade riches and served as a spiritual haven for sailors embarking on perilous voyages. Its intricate design and historical significance make it an essential stop on your maritime heritage trail.

Discoveries Monument: A Tribute

Next on your itinerary should be the Padrao dos Descobrimentos or Discoveries Monument. Erected on the northern bank of the Tagus River, this imposing monument celebrates Portugal's exploratory achievements and pays homage to figures like Vasco da Gama and Prince Henry the Navigator. Climb to the top for panoramic views of Lisbon's waterfront and imagine ships setting sail for new worlds.

Maritime Museum: A deep dive

Conclude your journey at Lisbon's Maritime Museum located in Belem. Here you can delve deeper into Portugal's naval history with an extensive collection that includes royal barges, ancient maps, and models of ships used during expeditions around Africa to India and beyond. It provides a comprehensive overview of how sea exploration shaped not only Portugal but also global trade routes.