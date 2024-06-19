In brief Simplifying... In brief Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law, Sirish Bharadwaj, has passed away due to health complications.

After his divorce from Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sreeja Konidela, Bharadwaj remarried and pursued a career in law, maintaining a friendly relationship with his ex's family.

Chiranjeevi's ex-son-in-law, Sirish Bharadwaj dies due to health issues

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 pm Jun 19, 202402:00 pm

What's the story In a shocking piece of news, Sirish Bharadwaj, the former son-in-law of Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. Per reports, he was undergoing lung treatment at a prominent hospital in Hyderabad at the time of his death. The exact cause remains unknown, with some intimates suggesting a heart attack on social media platforms. Further details are awaited. Bharadwaj was once married to Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sreeja Konidela.

Bharadwaj's controversial marriage and subsequent divorce

For those unaware, Bharadwaj married Chiranjeevi's daughter in 2007, sparking controversy with their alleged elopement in Tollywood. Rumors of political influence swirled around their union, adding to the public interest. However, the marital bliss was short-lived, and the couple divorced in 2011 after the birth of their daughter Nivrati. After that, Konidela moved back to Chiranjeevi's house, where her father took a hands-on role in caring for his granddaughter.

Bharadwaj's life post-divorce and relationship with Chiranjeevi's family

After his divorce from Sreeja, Bharadwaj remarried and pursued a career as a lawyer. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few years ago, but his political career did not take off due to inactivity. Despite the controversy surrounding his previous marriage, he maintained an amicable relationship with Chiranjeevi's family post-divorce and led a controversy-free life. His untimely death has left friends and family in mourning. May he rest in peace.

Condolences are pouring in for the departed soul

Meanwhile, Konidela's second marriage also ended in divorce

After parting ways with Bharadwaj, Konidela married actor Kalyaan Dhev in a grand ceremony in 2016. The couple, deeply in love, welcomed their daughter Navishka in 2018. However, they encountered difficulties and quietly separated in 2022. Although the family opted not to publicly discuss the matter, Konidela officially reverted to her maiden name on social media in 2023. Dhev also shared on social media that he now spends only four hours per week with their daughter, confirming their separation.