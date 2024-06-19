In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi has been targeted with explicit deepfakes, manipulated videos that replace one person's likeness with another's.

Despite platform rules against such content, these deepfakes have gained significant views, with one reaching 1.7 million.

This incident highlights the growing issue of nonconsensual deepfakes online, which have also affected other high-profile artists and influencers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Actor Jacob Elordi targeted by deepfakes

'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi targeted with sexually explicit deepfakes

By Tanvi Gupta 01:32 pm Jun 19, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi, recognized for his roles in Euphoria and Saltburn, has become the latest victim of nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes. The posts featuring the deepfake video of Elordi were reportedly viewed over 3M times on X, previously known as Twitter. The deepfakes superimpose Elordi's face onto a pornographic video, originally created by a male OnlyFans creator, with the body in the deepfake not matching Elordi's distinctive chest birthmark.

Creator's response

Original video creator spoke out against misuse

The original video was confirmed to be from an OnlyFans creator who was 17 when the video was made. Now 19 and living in Brazil, the creator has publicly condemned the misuse of his video on his X account, stating "That's literally my video" and "deep fake is getting creepy." He has also repeatedly requested for the posts featuring the deepfake to be removed.

Content misuse

Deepfake posts garnered views despite violation labels

Out of the 16 posts featuring the deepfake identified by NBC News, one was labeled "Visibility limited: this Post may violate X's rules against Abuse," yet it still amassed 23,000 views. Meanwhile, another video garnered over 1.7M views. Some instances presented the material as a "leak," suggesting it was real content published without Elordi's consent. However, other posts correctly identified the content as a deepfake.

Deepfake trend

Rising prevalence of nonconsensual deepfakes online

In recent years, nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes have become increasingly common online. This misleading digital media, created or altered using artificial intelligence or similar technology, is manipulated to replace one person's likeness convincingly with that of another. High-profile artists like Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion, along with numerous TikTok stars and teenage girls, have been victims of such content.

Platform challenge

X's struggle to prevent the spread of deepfakes

Since April 2023, X has implemented a policy against sharing "synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm." It also prohibits content that "sexualizes an individual without their consent." Despite this policy, X has found it challenging to prevent the spread of deepfakes like the one featuring Elordi. Adult content creators have voiced concerns about the increasing number of pornographic scams on the platform.