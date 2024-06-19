In brief Simplifying... In brief "Wild Wild Punjab", a comic caper about four friends helping one of them get over a breakup, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, the film is a collaboration between Luv Films and Netflix, known for their successful ventures like "Jai Mummy Di" and "Malang".

By Isha Sharma 01:29 pm Jun 19, 202401:29 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated comedy film, Wild Wild Punjab, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2024. The announcement was made by the streaming giant on Wednesday. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films, the movie features a star-studded cast including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa, Jassie Gill, and Ishita Raj.

Wild Wild Punjab follows a group of friends on a 'break-up trip' across Punjab, aiming to help one of them find closure after a break-up. The makers teased the plot with the logline, "Chaar dost, ek lamba safar, aur ex ko 'I am over you' bolne ki koshish! (Four friends, a long journey, and trying to tell an ex 'I'm over you') Brace yourself for a Wild Wild ride."

Director shares excitement for the comic caper

Director Simarpreet Singh shared his excitement about the upcoming film, stating: "We are excited to bring Wild Wild Punjab to audiences worldwide. It's a film that celebrates friendship and the resilience of the human spirit in dealing with heartbreak." "We hope viewers enjoy the roller-coaster ride of emotions and laughter that the film offers." The announcement has sparked anticipation among fans, many of whom expressed their eagerness in comments on Netflix's Instagram post.

'Wild Wild Punjab' marks another Netflix-Luv Films collaboration

Wild Wild Punjab marks another partnership between Luv Films and Netflix, following their successful ventures in delivering content that resonates with a diverse audience. The film aims to capture the essence of modern relationships and the dynamics of friendship. Luv Films's other movies such as Jai Mummy Di, Malang, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Vadh, and Kuttey are also streaming on Netflix.