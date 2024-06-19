In brief Simplifying... In brief In a twist to the Renukaswamy murder case, actor Darshan's loafers, worn on the day of the crime, were found in his estranged wife's flat.

The discovery came after Darshan's costume assistant revealed he had given some of the actor's belongings to Vijayalakshmi.

Meanwhile, Darshan's manager, Sridhar, tragically took his own life, leaving a note pleading his family be kept out of the investigation.

The murder case revolves around the brutal killing of Renukaswamy, allegedly orchestrated by Darshan over obscene messages sent to his rumored girlfriend. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Police seize actor Darshan's shoes in murder case

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's loafers found in wife's flat

By Tanvi Gupta 01:24 pm Jun 19, 202401:24 pm

What's the story In a late-night operation, police seized Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's loafers from his wife Vijayalakshmi's flat in south Bengaluru, linked to the Renukaswamy murder case. Renukaswamy was beaten to death on June 8, allegedly by Darshan, his rumored girlfriend, actor Pavithra Gowda, and his associates. On Saturday, the police requested an extension of the alleged accused's custody, citing the need to seize Darshan's clothes and shoes, which are considered crucial evidence.

Evidence hunt

Search for evidence led to Darshan's residence

The police initially believed they could locate Darshan's clothes and footwear either at his Rajarajeshwari Nagar home or at Gowda's place. They hadn't considered that these items might be at Darshan's wife's house, given their reportedly frosty relationship. During questioning, Darshan confessed to keeping the clothes and shoes he wore on the day of the crime at his residence. While police found the clothes washed and hanging out to dry on the terrace, they couldn't locate the loafers.

Shoe discovery

Darshan's loafers found in wife's possession

When asked about his footwear, Darshan directed the police to an empty cupboard. His aide Pavan then suggested that the shoes might have been taken to Mysuru by Darshan's costume assistant Raju. Upon contacting Raju, he disclosed that he had given some of Darshan's belongings, including shoes, to Vijayalakshmi. Vijayalakshmi confirmed this and agreed to hand over the shoes to the police, which were later identified by Darshan as those worn on the day of the crime.

Suicide

Meanwhile, Darshan's manager died by suicide amid ongoing case

In another development, Darshan's manager Sridhar reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday at the actor's farmhouse in Bengaluru. Sridhar left behind a suicide note, requesting the police not to involve his family members in the investigation. According to reports, the note mentioned that he took his life due to "loneliness." Sridhar also recorded a video message, urging officials not to implicate his family in the matter. Police are investigating any possible connection between Sridhar's suicide and the ongoing murder case.

Murder details

Brutal details of Renukaswamy's murder

The investigation report revealed that Renukaswamy was brutally attacked with wooden clubs, leading to his death due to shock and hemorrhage from multiple blunt injuries. The autopsy also indicated a ruptured testicle, suggesting he was kicked. Some accused in police custody confessed that Darshan paid ₹30 lakh for the murder of Renukaswamy, disposal of the body, and destruction of evidence. Reports suggest that his motive for killing Renukaswamy was allegedly obscene messages sent to rumored girlfriend Gowda.