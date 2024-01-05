Oscar Pistorius, jailed for murdering girlfriend, released on parole

1/2

World 1 min read

Oscar Pistorius, jailed for murdering girlfriend, released on parole

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:44 pm Jan 05, 202402:44 pm

Oscar Pistorius released from South African prison on parole after 9 years

South African Paralympics champion Oscar Pistorius, jailed for murdering his girlfriend and model Reeva Steenkamp, was officially released from prison on parole on Friday. Widely renowned as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, the 37-year-old has completed almost nine years of his 13-year and five-month murder sentence. In November last year, a parole board granted Pistorius bail after he completed more than half of his sentence.

2/2

Steenkamp's mother reacts to release

In a statement shared by the victim's family lawyer, Steenkamp's mother June said: "There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back." "We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence," she stated while adding that her only desire was to be allowed to live in peace.