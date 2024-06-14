In brief Simplifying... In brief In the high-profile Darshan murder case, police have unearthed crucial evidence including rods, ropes, and CCTV footage, implicating the accused in the crime.

The digital trail, including call records and WhatsApp chats, along with forensic analysis of the victim's clothes, are shedding light on the grim details of the murder.

The victim's body was discovered in a stormwater drain, leading to the arrest of 12 suspects, and the investigation continues to unravel the chilling narrative. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Progress in investigation of Renukaswamy's murder

Darshan murder case: Rods, ropes used in killing recovered

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:56 pm Jun 14, 202405:56 pm

What's the story The Karnataka Police have made substantial headway in the murder investigation involving Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close actor-friend, Pavithra Gowda. The pair, rumored to be romantically involved, was apprehended due to their alleged involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, who reportedly made derogatory comments against Gowda. Several pieces of evidence, including wooden clubs and iron rods believed to be used in assaulting Renukaswamy, have been recovered by the police.

Key findings

CCTV footage showed the accused taking Renukaswamy to murder spot

According to India Today, in addition to the weapons, police have obtained CCTV footage showing the accused taking Renukaswamy to the murder spot and later disposing of his body. Mobile location details place Thoogudeepa and Gowda at the scene during the time of murder. Two vehicles, one used for abduction and another for body disposal, have been identified. A rope used to tie up Renukaswamy was also found.

Investigation details

Digital evidence and forensic analysis in murder case

The investigation has revealed call records and WhatsApp chats between Thoogudeepa, his associates, and the accused. Renukaswamy's clothes at the time of his death have been sent for forensic analysis. Details of a ₹30 lakh payment allegedly made by Thoogudeepa to the accused have also surfaced. The post-mortem report is expected to provide further insights into Renukaswamy's cause of death and whether he was forced to consume alcohol before being assaulted.

Case progress

Victim's body discovery and suspects' arrest

Renukaswamy's body was found on June 8 in a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area after a food delivery boy reported seeing dogs nibbling on a human body. Following an extensive investigation, 12 suspects were arrested, including Thoogudeepa and Gowda. "He was my only son... I want justice," Renukaswamy's father Srinivasaiah told reporters, expressing his grief over the loss.